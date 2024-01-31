SEI: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OAKS, Pa. (AP) — OAKS, Pa. (AP) — SEI Investments Co. (SEIC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $120.7…

OAKS, Pa. (AP) — OAKS, Pa. (AP) — SEI Investments Co. (SEIC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $120.7 million.

The Oaks, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 91 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 91 cents per share.

The investment management firm posted revenue of $484.9 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $481.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $462.3 million, or $3.46 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.92 billion.

