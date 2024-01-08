See the Most Diverse Universities

Colleges with the most diverse undergraduate student populations When it comes to education and the workforce, some research shows a…

Colleges with the most diverse undergraduate student populations

When it comes to education and the workforce, some research shows a correlation between racial and ethnic diversity and greater cultural competency, productivity and innovation. U.S. News identifies colleges where undergraduates are most likely to encounter students from a variety of racial or ethnic backgrounds by examining the total proportion of enrolled minority students, excluding international students. A school’s campus ethnic diversity is measured on a scale from 0, the least diverse, to 1, most diverse. Here are the 29 most ethnically diverse colleges and universities, including ties, according to U.S. News data.

CUNY–Queens College (NY)

Diversity index: 0.74

George Mason University (VA)

Diversity index: 0.74

Georgia Gwinnett College

Diversity index: 0.74

New Jersey Institute of Technology

Diversity index: 0.74

New York University

Diversity index: 0.74

Pomona College (CA)

Diversity index: 0.74

Rutgers University–Newark (NJ)

Diversity index: 0.74

Soka University of America (CA)

Diversity index: 0.74

Swarthmore College (PA)

Diversity index: 0.74

University of California, Los Angeles

Diversity index: 0.74

University of Hawaii at Manoa

Diversity index: 0.74

University of Massachusetts–Boston

Diversity index: 0.74

University of Maryland, Baltimore County

Diversity index: 0.75

University of Washington Tacoma

Diversity index: 0.75

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology (NY)

Diversity index: 0.75

CUNY–Brooklyn College (NY)

Diversity index: 0.76

Harvey Mudd College (CA)

Diversity index: 0.76

Johns Hopkins University (MD)

Diversity index: 0.76

New York Institute of Technology

Diversity index: 0.76

Otis College of Art and Design (CA)

Diversity index: 0.76

Pacific Union College (CA)

Diversity index: 0.76

Saint Martin’s University (WA)

Diversity index: 0.76

Stanford University (CA)

Diversity index: 0.76

University of Hawaii at Hilo

Diversity index: 0.76

University of Nevada, Las Vegas

Diversity index: 0.76

Andrews University (MI)

Diversity index: 0.77

University of San Francisco (CA)

Diversity index: 0.77

University of Silicon Valley (CA)

Diversity index: 0.77

Chaminade University of Honolulu (HI)

Diversity index: 0.78

Learn more about attending college as a minority student.

Read more about diversity in college and why it matters, and get our complete rankings of the 2024 Best Colleges to help make your decision. For more advice and information on how to select a college, connect with U.S. News Education on X, formerly known as Twitter, and Facebook.

Universities with a high campus ethnic diversity index

Update 01/09/24: This slideshow was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.