Seagate: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $19 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Dublin-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 12 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

The electronic storage maker posted revenue of $1.56 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in March, Seagate expects its per-share earnings to range from 5 cents to 45 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.5 billion to $1.8 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

