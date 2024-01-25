Seacoast Banking: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

STUART, Fla. (AP) — STUART, Fla. (AP) — Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida (SBCF) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of…

STUART, Fla. (AP) — STUART, Fla. (AP) — Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida (SBCF) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $29.5 million.

The bank, based in Stuart, Florida, said it had earnings of 35 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The holding company for Seacoast National Bank posted revenue of $194.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $128.2 million, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $135.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $104 million, or $1.23 per share. Revenue was reported as $567.4 million.

