Schnitzer Steel: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (RDUS) on Thursday reported a loss of $18 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Portland, Oregon-based company said it had a loss of 64 cents per share.

The recycler of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal posted revenue of $672.9 million in the period.

