Schlumberger: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Schlumberger NV (SLB) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.11 billion.

On a per-share basis, the The Hague, Netherlands-based company said it had net income of 77 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 86 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 84 cents per share.

The world’s largest oilfield services company posted revenue of $8.99 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.98 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.2 billion, or $2.91 per share. Revenue was reported as $33.14 billion.

