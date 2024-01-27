Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Brunswick 58, Mecklenburg County 48 Central – Wise 59, Ridgeview 46 Central VA Home School 46, Loudoun…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Brunswick 58, Mecklenburg County 48

Central – Wise 59, Ridgeview 46

Central VA Home School 46, Loudoun County Home School 31

Edison 59, Hayfield 53

Hampton 69, Bethel 34

Henrico 64, Woodbridge 59

John Battle 41, Virginia 37

Lancaster 31, Northumberland 22

Liberty Christian 64, Va. Episcopal 58

Marion 54, Graham 47

Midlothian 47, Trinity Episcopal 28

Salem 63, Rockbridge County 25

Tri-Cities Christian, Tenn. 46, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 32

Athletes for Awareness=

Midlothian 48, Trinity Episcopal 28

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

