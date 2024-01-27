Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Brunswick 58, Mecklenburg County 48
Central – Wise 59, Ridgeview 46
Central VA Home School 46, Loudoun County Home School 31
Edison 59, Hayfield 53
Hampton 69, Bethel 34
Henrico 64, Woodbridge 59
John Battle 41, Virginia 37
Lancaster 31, Northumberland 22
Liberty Christian 64, Va. Episcopal 58
Marion 54, Graham 47
Midlothian 47, Trinity Episcopal 28
Salem 63, Rockbridge County 25
Tri-Cities Christian, Tenn. 46, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 32
Athletes for Awareness=
Midlothian 48, Trinity Episcopal 28
