Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Benedictine 71, Roanoke Catholic 58 Burlington, N.C. 65, Miller School 56 Charlotte Elite, N.C. 74, Oak Hill…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Benedictine 71, Roanoke Catholic 58

Burlington, N.C. 65, Miller School 56

Charlotte Elite, N.C. 74, Oak Hill Academy 63

Hampton 63, Bethel 46

Hayfield 75, Edison 51

I. C. Norcom High School 64, Princess Anne 60

Jackson-Reed, D.C. 57, Alexandria City 55

John Battle 41, Virginia 37

Kempsville 54, Atlantic Shores Christian 49

Lake Taylor 62, Oscar Smith 56

Lancaster 83, Northumberland 63

Lord Botetourt 71, Franklin County 57

Menchville 57, Kellam 32

Middlesex 57, Christchurch 45

Narrows 79, Highland-Monterey 48

Norfolk Collegiate 69, Indian River 51

Parry McCluer High School 68, Gretna 65

Pipestem Christian, W.Va. 58, Jefferson Christian 37

Washington-Liberty 50, Herndon 43

West Potomac 60, King’s Fork High School 57

Williamsburg Christian Academy 57, Stuart Hall 48

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.