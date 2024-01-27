Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Benedictine 71, Roanoke Catholic 58
Burlington, N.C. 65, Miller School 56
Charlotte Elite, N.C. 74, Oak Hill Academy 63
Hampton 63, Bethel 46
Hayfield 75, Edison 51
I. C. Norcom High School 64, Princess Anne 60
Jackson-Reed, D.C. 57, Alexandria City 55
John Battle 41, Virginia 37
Kempsville 54, Atlantic Shores Christian 49
Lake Taylor 62, Oscar Smith 56
Lancaster 83, Northumberland 63
Lord Botetourt 71, Franklin County 57
Menchville 57, Kellam 32
Middlesex 57, Christchurch 45
Narrows 79, Highland-Monterey 48
Norfolk Collegiate 69, Indian River 51
Parry McCluer High School 68, Gretna 65
Pipestem Christian, W.Va. 58, Jefferson Christian 37
Washington-Liberty 50, Herndon 43
West Potomac 60, King’s Fork High School 57
Williamsburg Christian Academy 57, Stuart Hall 48
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.