Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press

January 20, 2024, 6:56 PM

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Broadway 64, Rockbridge County 23

Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 46, Fredericksburg Homeschool 29

Grace Christian 40, Christian Heritage Academy 4

Jefferson Forest 59, Monticello 51

Shining Stars Sports 103, Riverdale Baptist, Md. 53

Western Albemarle 36, Fluvanna 23

William Byrd 36, Franklin County 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Shelby Valley, Ky. vs. J.I. Burton, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

