Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Broadway 64, Rockbridge County 23

Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 46, Fredericksburg Homeschool 29

Grace Christian 40, Christian Heritage Academy 4

Jefferson Forest 59, Monticello 51

Shining Stars Sports 103, Riverdale Baptist, Md. 53

Western Albemarle 36, Fluvanna 23

William Byrd 36, Franklin County 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Shelby Valley, Ky. vs. J.I. Burton, ccd.

