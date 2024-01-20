Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Broadway 64, Rockbridge County 23
Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 46, Fredericksburg Homeschool 29
Grace Christian 40, Christian Heritage Academy 4
Jefferson Forest 59, Monticello 51
Shining Stars Sports 103, Riverdale Baptist, Md. 53
Western Albemarle 36, Fluvanna 23
William Byrd 36, Franklin County 34
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Shelby Valley, Ky. vs. J.I. Burton, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
