Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlantic Shores Christian 66, Christchurch 47

Blue Ridge School 64, Wesley Christian, Ky. 53

Booker T. Washington 63, Matoaca 59

Catholic 56, Forest Park 51

Chapmanville, W.Va. 75, George Wythe 70, OT

Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 45, SPIRIT Home School 41

Gainesville 52, Cape Henry Collegiate 50

Hamilton Heights, Tenn. 89, Oak Hill Academy 62

Hargrave Military 72, Eastern Mennonite 67

Kellam 60, Franklin 45

Landon, Md. 63, Episcopal 52

Madison County 74, Rappahannock County 53

Norfolk Academy 60, Frank Cox 53

Peninsula Catholic 60, Lancaster 47

Thomas Dale 57, Western Branch 54

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

