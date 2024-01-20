Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atlantic Shores Christian 66, Christchurch 47
Blue Ridge School 64, Wesley Christian, Ky. 53
Booker T. Washington 63, Matoaca 59
Catholic 56, Forest Park 51
Chapmanville, W.Va. 75, George Wythe 70, OT
Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 45, SPIRIT Home School 41
Gainesville 52, Cape Henry Collegiate 50
Hamilton Heights, Tenn. 89, Oak Hill Academy 62
Hargrave Military 72, Eastern Mennonite 67
Kellam 60, Franklin 45
Landon, Md. 63, Episcopal 52
Madison County 74, Rappahannock County 53
Norfolk Academy 60, Frank Cox 53
Peninsula Catholic 60, Lancaster 47
Thomas Dale 57, Western Branch 54
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
