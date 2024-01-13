Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Benedictine 62, Va. Episcopal 56
Carlisle 65, GW-Danville 52
Catholic 62, St. Christopher’s 58
Christian Heritage Academy 55, Boy’s Home of Virgina 41
Christiansburg 57, Pulaski County 50
Colonial Forge 75, King George 32
Evergreen Christian 84, St. John Paul the Great 71
Fairfax Christian 75, Forest Park 57
Floyd County 43, Chilhowie 37
Fork Union Prep 56, Randolph-Macon Academy 55
Green Run 70, Cape Henry Collegiate 62
Hampton 65, Oscar Smith 60
Hayfield 57, Gwynn Park, Md. 35
Jenkins, Ky. 71, Rye Cove 56
King’s Fork High School 55, Menchville 48
Lake Taylor 60, Indian River 37
Mount Vernon 60, Flint Hill 49
Mountain Mission 90, Huntington Expression, W.Va. 78
Northside 59, E.C. Glass 52
Norview 55, Princess Anne 54
Oak Hill Academy 73, Hargrave Military 69
Parry McCluer High School 71, Rockbridge County 58
Paul VI Catholic High School 71, St. John Bosco, Calif. 53
Peninsula Catholic 70, KIPP DC Legacy College, D.C. 41
Penn Charter, Pa. 60, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 52
Potomac 62, W.T. Woodson 55
Roanoke Valley Christian 57, Dayspring Christian Academy 48
Salem 53, Atlantic Shores Christian 52
South Lakes 68, Oakton 45
Spotswood 73, Liberty Christian 43
St. Michael 71, Williamsburg Christian Academy 51
Stuarts Draft 45, Woodstock Central 44
Thomas Walker 74, Washburn, Tenn. 52
William Byrd 41, Staunton River 30
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com
