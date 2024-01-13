Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Benedictine 62, Va. Episcopal 56 Carlisle 65, GW-Danville 52 Catholic 62, St. Christopher’s 58 Christian Heritage Academy…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Benedictine 62, Va. Episcopal 56

Carlisle 65, GW-Danville 52

Catholic 62, St. Christopher’s 58

Christian Heritage Academy 55, Boy’s Home of Virgina 41

Christiansburg 57, Pulaski County 50

Colonial Forge 75, King George 32

Evergreen Christian 84, St. John Paul the Great 71

Fairfax Christian 75, Forest Park 57

Floyd County 43, Chilhowie 37

Fork Union Prep 56, Randolph-Macon Academy 55

Green Run 70, Cape Henry Collegiate 62

Hampton 65, Oscar Smith 60

Hayfield 57, Gwynn Park, Md. 35

Jenkins, Ky. 71, Rye Cove 56

King’s Fork High School 55, Menchville 48

Lake Taylor 60, Indian River 37

Mount Vernon 60, Flint Hill 49

Mountain Mission 90, Huntington Expression, W.Va. 78

Northside 59, E.C. Glass 52

Norview 55, Princess Anne 54

Oak Hill Academy 73, Hargrave Military 69

Parry McCluer High School 71, Rockbridge County 58

Paul VI Catholic High School 71, St. John Bosco, Calif. 53

Peninsula Catholic 70, KIPP DC Legacy College, D.C. 41

Penn Charter, Pa. 60, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 52

Potomac 62, W.T. Woodson 55

Roanoke Valley Christian 57, Dayspring Christian Academy 48

Salem 53, Atlantic Shores Christian 52

South Lakes 68, Oakton 45

Spotswood 73, Liberty Christian 43

St. Michael 71, Williamsburg Christian Academy 51

Stuarts Draft 45, Woodstock Central 44

Thomas Walker 74, Washburn, Tenn. 52

William Byrd 41, Staunton River 30

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

