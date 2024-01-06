Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Central – Wise 61, Dobyns-Bennett, Tenn. 56 Christchurch 62, Kings Christian, Md. 37 Dillard, Fla. 45, John…

Central – Wise 61, Dobyns-Bennett, Tenn. 56

Christchurch 62, Kings Christian, Md. 37

Dillard, Fla. 45, John Marshall 42

Highland Springs 55, Matoaca 31

Maury 68, St. Margaret’s 60

Mecklenburg County 73, Nandua 41

Norfolk Academy 37, Norfolk Collegiate 34

Norfolk Christian School 76, Summit Christian Academy 18

Perquimans, N.C. 40, Oscar Smith 26

Smithfield 41, Surry County 27

TJHS 44, Franklin 8

Tennessee, Tenn. 56, Gate City 51

Wicomico, Md. 59, Chincoteague 17

Windsor 74, Charles City County High School 21

