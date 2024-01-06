Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Central – Wise 61, Dobyns-Bennett, Tenn. 56
Christchurch 62, Kings Christian, Md. 37
Dillard, Fla. 45, John Marshall 42
Highland Springs 55, Matoaca 31
Maury 68, St. Margaret’s 60
Mecklenburg County 73, Nandua 41
Norfolk Academy 37, Norfolk Collegiate 34
Norfolk Christian School 76, Summit Christian Academy 18
Perquimans, N.C. 40, Oscar Smith 26
Smithfield 41, Surry County 27
TJHS 44, Franklin 8
Tennessee, Tenn. 56, Gate City 51
Wicomico, Md. 59, Chincoteague 17
Windsor 74, Charles City County High School 21
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
