Saratoga Investment: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.1 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.01 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.06 per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $36.3 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $36.1 million.

