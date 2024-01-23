SAP: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WALLDORF, Germany (AP) — WALLDORF, Germany (AP) — SAP SE (SAP) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.28 billion. On…

WALLDORF, Germany (AP) — WALLDORF, Germany (AP) — SAP SE (SAP) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.28 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Walldorf, Germany-based company said it had net income of $1.09. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were $1.52 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.64 per share.

The business software maker posted revenue of $9.12 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.98 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $6.6 billion, or $5.60 per share. Revenue was reported as $33.77 billion.

