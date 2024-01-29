Sanmina: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Sanmina Corp. (SANM) on Monday reported earnings of $57.1 million…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Sanmina Corp. (SANM) on Monday reported earnings of $57.1 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of 98 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, were $1.30 per share.

The electronics manufacturing services company posted revenue of $1.87 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in March, Sanmina expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.20 to $1.30.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.83 billion to $1.93 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

