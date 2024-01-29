Ryanair: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $15.9 million. On…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $15.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had net income of 7 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The airline posted revenue of $2.91 billion in the period.

