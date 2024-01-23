RTX: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — RTX Corporation (RTX) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.43 billion. The…

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — RTX Corporation (RTX) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.43 billion.

The Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.05 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.29 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.25 per share.

The an aerospace and defense company posted revenue of $19.93 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $19.83 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.2 billion, or $2.23 per share. Revenue was reported as $74.41 billion.

RTX expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.25 to $5.40 per share, with revenue in the range of $78 billion to $79 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

