RPM International: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MEDINA, Ohio (AP) — MEDINA, Ohio (AP) — RPM International Inc. (RPM) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of…

MEDINA, Ohio (AP) — MEDINA, Ohio (AP) — RPM International Inc. (RPM) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $145.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Medina, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $1.13. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.22 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.23 per share.

The specialty chemicals company posted revenue of $1.79 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.83 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RPM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RPM

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.