RPC: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — RPC Inc. (RES) on Thursday reported earnings of $40.3 million in its fourth quarter.…

Listen now to WTOP News

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — RPC Inc. (RES) on Thursday reported earnings of $40.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 19 cents per share.

The oil and gas services company posted revenue of $394.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $195.1 million, or 90 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.62 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RES at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RES

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.