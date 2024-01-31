Roper Technologies: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $389…

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $389 million.

On a per-share basis, the Sarasota, Florida-based company said it had net income of $3.61. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $4.37 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.33 per share.

The industrial equipment maker posted revenue of $1.61 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.58 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.38 billion, or $12.89 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.18 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Roper Technologies expects its per-share earnings to range from $4.30 to $4.34.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $17.85 to $18.15 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ROP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ROP

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.