Rockwell Automation: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $215.2 million.
The Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of $1.86 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.04 per share.
The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.62 per share.
The industrial equipment and software maker posted revenue of $2.05 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.08 billion.
Rockwell Automation expects full-year earnings in the range of $12 to $13.50 per share.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ROK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ROK
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.