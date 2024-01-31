Rockwell Automation: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $215.2 million.…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $215.2 million.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of $1.86 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.04 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.62 per share.

The industrial equipment and software maker posted revenue of $2.05 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.08 billion.

Rockwell Automation expects full-year earnings in the range of $12 to $13.50 per share.

