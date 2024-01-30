Robert Half: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit…

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $87.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Menlo Park, California-based company said it had net income of 83 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 82 cents per share.

The staffing firm posted revenue of $1.47 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $411.1 million, or $3.88 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.39 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RHI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RHI

