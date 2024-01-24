RLI Corp.: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — RLI Corp. (RLI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $114.6 million.…

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — RLI Corp. (RLI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $114.6 million.

The Peoria, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $2.49 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to $1.54 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.44 per share.

The specialty insurance company posted revenue of $433.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $378.4 million, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $386.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $304.6 million, or $6.61 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.41 billion.

