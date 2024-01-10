Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Richardson Electronics: Fiscal Q2…

Richardson Electronics: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

January 10, 2024, 4:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LAFOX, Ill. (AP) — LAFOX, Ill. (AP) — Richardson Electronics Ltd. (RELL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.8 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Lafox, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share.

The electronic components and communication products company posted revenue of $44.1 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RELL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RELL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up