Resources Connection: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Resources Connection Inc. (RGP) on Wednesday reported profit of $4.9 million in…

Listen now to WTOP News

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Resources Connection Inc. (RGP) on Wednesday reported profit of $4.9 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had net income of 14 cents.

The consulting company posted revenue of $163.1 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RGP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RGP

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.