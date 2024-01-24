Live Radio
ResMed: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

January 24, 2024, 4:26 PM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — ResMed Inc. (RMD) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $208.8 million.

The San Diego-based company said it had net income of $1.42 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.88 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.81 per share.

The maker of medical products for respiratory disorders posted revenue of $1.16 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

