Republic Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Republic Bancorp Inc. (RBCAA) on Friday reported net income of $19.7 million…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Republic Bancorp Inc. (RBCAA) on Friday reported net income of $19.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Louisville, Kentucky-based bank said it had earnings of $1.01 per share.

The holding company for Republic Bank & Trust posted revenue of $105.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $81.6 million, beating Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $90.4 million, or $4.62 per share. Revenue was reported as $360.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RBCAA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RBCAA

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.