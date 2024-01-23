Renasant: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — Renasant Corp. (RNST) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $28.1 million. The…

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — Renasant Corp. (RNST) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $28.1 million.

The Tupelo, Mississippi-based bank said it had earnings of 50 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 76 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The holding company for Renasant Bank posted revenue of $230.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $146.3 million, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $160.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $144.7 million, or $2.56 per share. Revenue was reported as $632.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RNST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RNST

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.