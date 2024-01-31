Regis: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Regis Corp. (RGS) on Wednesday reported earnings of $997,000 in its fiscal second quarter.…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Regis Corp. (RGS) on Wednesday reported earnings of $997,000 in its fiscal second quarter.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of 43 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 43 cents per share.

The owner of hair salon chains Supercuts and MasterCuts posted revenue of $51.1 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RGS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RGS

