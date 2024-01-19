Regions Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Regions Financial Corp. (RF) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $391…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Regions Financial Corp. (RF) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $391 million.

The Birmingham, Alabama-based bank said it had earnings of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 52 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The holding company for Regions Bank posted revenue of $2.33 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.81 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.8 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.07 billion, or $2.11 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.58 billion.

