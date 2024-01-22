RBB: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — RBB Bancorp (RBB) on Monday reported net income of $12.1 million in…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — RBB Bancorp (RBB) on Monday reported net income of $12.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Los Angeles, said it had earnings of 64 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 43 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $62.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $33.1 million, topping Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $42.5 million, or $2.24 per share. Revenue was reported as $134.3 million.

