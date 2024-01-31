Rayonier: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WILDLIGHT, Fla. (AP) — WILDLIGHT, Fla. (AP) — Rayonier Inc. (RYN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $126.9 million.…

WILDLIGHT, Fla. (AP) — WILDLIGHT, Fla. (AP) — Rayonier Inc. (RYN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $126.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Wildlight, Florida-based company said it had net income of 85 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 17 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The forest products company posted revenue of $467.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $225.2 million, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $235.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $173.5 million, or $1.17 per share. Revenue was reported as $814.7 million.

Rayonier expects full-year earnings to be 40 cents to 54 cents per share.

