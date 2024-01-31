Qualcomm: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $2.77 billion.…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $2.77 billion.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had profit of $2.46. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.75 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.38 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $9.94 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.5 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Qualcomm expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.20 to $2.40.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $8.9 billion to $9.7 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on QCOM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/QCOM

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.