Qorvo: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $126.9 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Greensboro, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of $1.31 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and pretax expenses, were $2.10 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.65 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $1.07 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Qorvo expects its per-share earnings to be $1.20.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $900 million to $950 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

