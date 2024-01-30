PulteGroup: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $711 million. The Atlanta-based…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $711 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $3.28 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.20 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $4.29 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.48 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.6 billion, or $11.72 per share. Revenue was reported as $16.06 billion.

