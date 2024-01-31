PTC Inc.: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — PTC Inc. (PTC) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $66.4 million. The Boston-based…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — PTC Inc. (PTC) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $66.4 million.

The Boston-based company said it had profit of 55 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.11 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 98 cents per share.

The product development software maker posted revenue of $550.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $538.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, PTC Inc. expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.10 to $1.30.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $560 million to $590 million for the fiscal second quarter.

PTC Inc. expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.50 to $5.20 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.36 billion.

