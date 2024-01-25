Provident Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AMESBURY, Mass. (AP) — AMESBURY, Mass. (AP) — Provident Bancorp Inc. (PVBC) on Thursday reported net income of $2.9 million…

AMESBURY, Mass. (AP) — AMESBURY, Mass. (AP) — Provident Bancorp Inc. (PVBC) on Thursday reported net income of $2.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Amesbury, Massachusetts, said it had earnings of 18 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $25.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $15.2 million, which topped Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $11 million, or 66 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $65.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PVBC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PVBC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.