Princeton Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (BPRN) on Thursday reported net income of $5.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Princeton, New Jersey-based bank said it had earnings of 82 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $29.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $17.8 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $25.8 million, or $4.03 per share. Revenue was reported as $82.1 million.

Princeton Bancorp shares have decreased nearly 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $34.18, an increase of 5% in the last 12 months.

