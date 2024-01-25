Primis Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Primis Financial Corp. (FRST) on Thursday reported earnings of $8.1 million in…

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Primis Financial Corp. (FRST) on Thursday reported earnings of $8.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 35 cents per share.

The holding company for Sonabank posted revenue of $63.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $39.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $9.9 million, or 40 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $150.5 million.

