Premier Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DEFIANCE, Ohio (AP) — DEFIANCE, Ohio (AP) — Premier Financial Corp. (PFC) on Tuesday reported net income of $20.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Defiance, Ohio-based bank said it had earnings of 56 cents per share.

The holding company for First Federal Bank of the Midwest posted revenue of $108.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $64.3 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $111.3 million, or $3.11 per share. Revenue was reported as $307.9 million.

