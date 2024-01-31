CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|605
|605
|591¾
|594¾
|—10¾
|May
|614¼
|615
|602
|604½
|—11
|Jul
|619¾
|620
|607¼
|609¾
|—10½
|Sep
|629
|629
|618¼
|620½
|—10½
|Dec
|644¼
|645
|633
|635
|—10¾
|Mar
|656
|656
|648¼
|648¼
|—10½
|May
|659
|659
|654
|654
|—10¾
|Jul
|641
|649¾
|641
|645¾
|—11½
|Dec
|658½
|669¼
|658½
|669¼
|—6½
|Est. sales 55,626.
|Tue.’s sales 84,279
|Tue.’s open int 409,982,
|up 2,405
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|447¼
|447¾
|443¼
|447¼
|—
|½
|May
|458
|458¾
|454
|458
|—
|¾
|Jul
|467
|467¼
|462¾
|466
|—1¼
|Sep
|472
|472¼
|468¼
|471
|—1
|Dec
|480
|480½
|476½
|479¼
|—1
|Mar
|491
|491¾
|488¼
|490¾
|—1
|May
|497
|497¼
|495
|496
|—1½
|Jul
|499
|499¼
|496¾
|498¾
|—
|¾
|Sep
|487½
|487½
|486¾
|486¾
|—
|¼
|Dec
|488
|489
|486¼
|488
|May
|500
|500
|500
|500
|+½
|Dec
|477
|477
|476½
|476½
|—2
|Est. sales 168,746.
|Tue.’s sales 302,279
|Tue.’s open int 1,602,005
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|377
|384½
|374¾
|380
|+3
|May
|370¼
|374½
|366¾
|370
|—2¼
|Est. sales 745.
|Tue.’s sales 814
|Tue.’s open int 3,453
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|1218¾
|1221¾
|1206¾
|1220¼
|+1½
|May
|1228
|1232¼
|1216¼
|1231
|+3¼
|Jul
|1237
|1241½
|1225
|1240
|+3¾
|Aug
|1226
|1231
|1215½
|1229½
|+3½
|Sep
|1202¾
|1206¼
|1193¼
|1205
|+2¼
|Nov
|1198½
|1200
|1187¾
|1199¼
|+2
|Jan
|1207
|1209¼
|1198¼
|1208½
|+1
|Mar
|1206
|1207¼
|1196½
|1207¼
|+1¼
|May
|1200
|1203½
|1199½
|1202¾
|—5¼
|Jul
|1206¼
|1208½
|1206¼
|1208½
|—5
|Nov
|1160
|1166
|1160
|1165¾
|—2¼
|Est. sales 207,381.
|Tue.’s sales 241,672
|Tue.’s open int 755,093,
|up 4,164
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.