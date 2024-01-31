CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 605 605 591¾ 594¾ —10¾ May 614¼ 615 602 604½ —11 Jul 619¾ 620 607¼ 609¾ —10½ Sep 629 629 618¼ 620½ —10½ Dec 644¼ 645 633 635 —10¾ Mar 656 656 648¼ 648¼ —10½ May 659 659 654 654 —10¾ Jul 641 649¾ 641 645¾ —11½ Dec 658½ 669¼ 658½ 669¼ —6½ Est. sales 55,626. Tue.’s sales 84,279 Tue.’s open int 409,982, up 2,405 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 447¼ 447¾ 443¼ 447¼ — ½ May 458 458¾ 454 458 — ¾ Jul 467 467¼ 462¾ 466 —1¼ Sep 472 472¼ 468¼ 471 —1 Dec 480 480½ 476½ 479¼ —1 Mar 491 491¾ 488¼ 490¾ —1 May 497 497¼ 495 496 —1½ Jul 499 499¼ 496¾ 498¾ — ¾ Sep 487½ 487½ 486¾ 486¾ — ¼ Dec 488 489 486¼ 488 May 500 500 500 500 +½ Dec 477 477 476½ 476½ —2 Est. sales 168,746. Tue.’s sales 302,279 Tue.’s open int 1,602,005 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 377 384½ 374¾ 380 +3 May 370¼ 374½ 366¾ 370 —2¼ Est. sales 745. Tue.’s sales 814 Tue.’s open int 3,453 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 1218¾ 1221¾ 1206¾ 1220¼ +1½ May 1228 1232¼ 1216¼ 1231 +3¼ Jul 1237 1241½ 1225 1240 +3¾ Aug 1226 1231 1215½ 1229½ +3½ Sep 1202¾ 1206¼ 1193¼ 1205 +2¼ Nov 1198½ 1200 1187¾ 1199¼ +2 Jan 1207 1209¼ 1198¼ 1208½ +1 Mar 1206 1207¼ 1196½ 1207¼ +1¼ May 1200 1203½ 1199½ 1202¾ —5¼ Jul 1206¼ 1208½ 1206¼ 1208½ —5 Nov 1160 1166 1160 1165¾ —2¼ Est. sales 207,381. Tue.’s sales 241,672 Tue.’s open int 755,093, up 4,164

