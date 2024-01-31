Live Radio
The Associated Press

January 31, 2024, 1:57 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 605 605 591¾ 594¾ —10¾
May 614¼ 615 602 604½ —11
Jul 619¾ 620 607¼ 609¾ —10½
Sep 629 629 618¼ 620½ —10½
Dec 644¼ 645 633 635 —10¾
Mar 656 656 648¼ 648¼ —10½
May 659 659 654 654 —10¾
Jul 641 649¾ 641 645¾ —11½
Dec 658½ 669¼ 658½ 669¼ —6½
Est. sales 55,626. Tue.’s sales 84,279
Tue.’s open int 409,982, up 2,405
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 447¼ 447¾ 443¼ 447¼ ½
May 458 458¾ 454 458 ¾
Jul 467 467¼ 462¾ 466 —1¼
Sep 472 472¼ 468¼ 471 —1
Dec 480 480½ 476½ 479¼ —1
Mar 491 491¾ 488¼ 490¾ —1
May 497 497¼ 495 496 —1½
Jul 499 499¼ 496¾ 498¾ ¾
Sep 487½ 487½ 486¾ 486¾ ¼
Dec 488 489 486¼ 488
May 500 500 500 500
Dec 477 477 476½ 476½ —2
Est. sales 168,746. Tue.’s sales 302,279
Tue.’s open int 1,602,005
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 377 384½ 374¾ 380 +3
May 370¼ 374½ 366¾ 370 —2¼
Est. sales 745. Tue.’s sales 814
Tue.’s open int 3,453
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 1218¾ 1221¾ 1206¾ 1220¼ +1½
May 1228 1232¼ 1216¼ 1231 +3¼
Jul 1237 1241½ 1225 1240 +3¾
Aug 1226 1231 1215½ 1229½ +3½
Sep 1202¾ 1206¼ 1193¼ 1205 +2¼
Nov 1198½ 1200 1187¾ 1199¼ +2
Jan 1207 1209¼ 1198¼ 1208½ +1
Mar 1206 1207¼ 1196½ 1207¼ +1¼
May 1200 1203½ 1199½ 1202¾ —5¼
Jul 1206¼ 1208½ 1206¼ 1208½ —5
Nov 1160 1166 1160 1165¾ —2¼
Est. sales 207,381. Tue.’s sales 241,672
Tue.’s open int 755,093, up 4,164

