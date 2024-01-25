Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Preclosing

Preclosing

The Associated Press

January 25, 2024, 1:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 611½ 617¼ 606½ 611½
May 621¼ 626½ 616 621¼ +1
Jul 625¾ 632½ 621½ 626½
Sep 637 642¼ 632 636 ½
Dec 651 656¾ 645¾ 649½ —1¼
Mar 669 669 659 661 —2¼
May 666½ 667¾ 665 667¾ ¾
Jul 657¾ 660 657¾ 658¾ —2¾
Est. sales 83,401. Wed.’s sales 97,027
Wed.’s open int 407,914
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 451½ 453¼ 447½ 451½ ¾
May 462 463 457¼ 461 —1½
Jul 470 471 465½ 469¼ —1½
Sep 474¾ 475½ 469¾ 473½ —1¾
Dec 481½ 482¼ 477 480¼ —2
Mar 492¼ 493¼ 488¼ 492 —1¼
May 498½ 498¾ 494 495½ —3¼
Jul 500 500 496 498 —2½
Dec 487 487½ 481¾ 485 —2¾
Mar 492¼ 492¼ 492 492 —4¼
Dec 473½ 473½ 473 473 —3¼
Est. sales 267,660. Wed.’s sales 292,954
Wed.’s open int 1,593,309, up 8,413
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 368 370¼ 359¾ 364¼ —1½
May 361 364 356 362½
Jul 357¼ 357¼ 357¼ 357¼ —6¼
Dec 370 370 370 370 —3½
Est. sales 209. Wed.’s sales 363
Wed.’s open int 3,450, up 25
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 1240 1247½ 1215½ 1223¾ —16½
May 1245¾ 1252¾ 1223½ 1231 —15½
Jul 1252¼ 1258½ 1232 1238¼ —14½
Aug 1239½ 1244 1220 1225¾ —13¾
Sep 1213½ 1216¼ 1196½ 1200¾ —13
Nov 1208 1211½ 1191¾ 1196½ —11½
Jan 1216¼ 1217½ 1200½ 1204½ —11½
Mar 1214½ 1214¾ 1199½ 1202 —11¾
May 1209 1209 1202 1202¾ —13
Jul 1214¾ 1214¾ 1206½ 1208 —13
Nov 1176 1176 1162½ 1164 —9
Est. sales 234,517. Wed.’s sales 248,762
Wed.’s open int 728,598, up 1,809

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up