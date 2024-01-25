CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|611½
|617¼
|606½
|611½
|+¾
|May
|621¼
|626½
|616
|621¼
|+1
|Jul
|625¾
|632½
|621½
|626½
|+¼
|Sep
|637
|642¼
|632
|636
|—
|½
|Dec
|651
|656¾
|645¾
|649½
|—1¼
|Mar
|669
|669
|659
|661
|—2¼
|May
|666½
|667¾
|665
|667¾
|—
|¾
|Jul
|657¾
|660
|657¾
|658¾
|—2¾
|Est. sales 83,401.
|Wed.’s sales 97,027
|Wed.’s open int 407,914
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|451½
|453¼
|447½
|451½
|—
|¾
|May
|462
|463
|457¼
|461
|—1½
|Jul
|470
|471
|465½
|469¼
|—1½
|Sep
|474¾
|475½
|469¾
|473½
|—1¾
|Dec
|481½
|482¼
|477
|480¼
|—2
|Mar
|492¼
|493¼
|488¼
|492
|—1¼
|May
|498½
|498¾
|494
|495½
|—3¼
|Jul
|500
|500
|496
|498
|—2½
|Dec
|487
|487½
|481¾
|485
|—2¾
|Mar
|492¼
|492¼
|492
|492
|—4¼
|Dec
|473½
|473½
|473
|473
|—3¼
|Est. sales 267,660.
|Wed.’s sales 292,954
|Wed.’s open int 1,593,309,
|up 8,413
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|368
|370¼
|359¾
|364¼
|—1½
|May
|361
|364
|356
|362½
|+¼
|Jul
|357¼
|357¼
|357¼
|357¼
|—6¼
|Dec
|370
|370
|370
|370
|—3½
|Est. sales 209.
|Wed.’s sales 363
|Wed.’s open int 3,450,
|up 25
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|1240
|1247½
|1215½
|1223¾
|—16½
|May
|1245¾
|1252¾
|1223½
|1231
|—15½
|Jul
|1252¼
|1258½
|1232
|1238¼
|—14½
|Aug
|1239½
|1244
|1220
|1225¾
|—13¾
|Sep
|1213½
|1216¼
|1196½
|1200¾
|—13
|Nov
|1208
|1211½
|1191¾
|1196½
|—11½
|Jan
|1216¼
|1217½
|1200½
|1204½
|—11½
|Mar
|1214½
|1214¾
|1199½
|1202
|—11¾
|May
|1209
|1209
|1202
|1202¾
|—13
|Jul
|1214¾
|1214¾
|1206½
|1208
|—13
|Nov
|1176
|1176
|1162½
|1164
|—9
|Est. sales 234,517.
|Wed.’s sales 248,762
|Wed.’s open int 728,598,
|up 1,809
