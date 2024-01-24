CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|598
|611
|596½
|608¼
|+11¾
|May
|608½
|620¾
|607
|618½
|+11¾
|Jul
|613½
|626¼
|613½
|624
|+11¼
|Sep
|624¾
|636½
|624¾
|634¾
|+10½
|Dec
|643
|650½
|640¼
|648¾
|+9¼
|Mar
|656
|662
|654
|660¼
|+7¼
|May
|659¼
|668
|659¼
|668
|+9
|Jul
|653½
|662
|653½
|660¾
|+7
|Est. sales 73,645.
|Tue.’s sales 77,218
|Tue.’s open int 409,879
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|446½
|452½
|446¼
|452
|+5½
|May
|457
|462½
|456¾
|462¼
|+5½
|Jul
|466½
|470¾
|465½
|470½
|+4½
|Sep
|470½
|475
|469½
|475
|+4½
|Dec
|476¾
|481¾
|476½
|481¾
|+4¼
|Mar
|487¾
|492¾
|487¾
|492¾
|+4
|May
|494¼
|498¼
|494¼
|498¼
|+4
|Jul
|494¾
|500
|494¾
|500
|+4¼
|Sep
|483¾
|486¼
|483¾
|486¼
|+3
|Dec
|483¼
|487
|482¼
|486¾
|+3½
|Mar
|492½
|495
|492½
|495
|+3½
|Dec
|474¾
|474¾
|473½
|473½
|+1¼
|Est. sales 213,918.
|Tue.’s sales 283,869
|Tue.’s open int 1,584,896,
|up 11,730
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|370¾
|371
|363
|366
|—4¼
|May
|365½
|365½
|360
|361¼
|—4¼
|Sep
|367
|367
|367
|367
|—
|½
|Est. sales 306.
|Tue.’s sales 305
|Tue.’s open int 3,425,
|up 12
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|1239
|1246
|1235¼
|1240½
|+1
|May
|1246¾
|1252½
|1242¾
|1246½
|—
|½
|Jul
|1253½
|1259
|1249¾
|1252¾
|—1½
|Aug
|1239¾
|1244¾
|1236½
|1239¼
|—1½
|Sep
|1211½
|1216¾
|1210
|1213
|—
|¼
|Nov
|1205
|1210¼
|1203¼
|1207¼
|+¼
|Jan
|1213¾
|1217½
|1211¼
|1215½
|+½
|Mar
|1211
|1215
|1210½
|1212¾
|+¼
|May
|1214
|1216¼
|1214
|1214¼
|—
|¼
|Jul
|1220½
|1220½
|1217¾
|1217¾
|—1¾
|Nov
|1171
|1175
|1169¾
|1172¼
|+½
|Est. sales 207,909.
|Tue.’s sales 206,514
|Tue.’s open int 726,789,
|up 7,497
