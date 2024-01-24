Live Radio
The Associated Press

January 24, 2024, 1:57 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 598 611 596½ 608¼ +11¾
May 608½ 620¾ 607 618½ +11¾
Jul 613½ 626¼ 613½ 624 +11¼
Sep 624¾ 636½ 624¾ 634¾ +10½
Dec 643 650½ 640¼ 648¾ +9¼
Mar 656 662 654 660¼ +7¼
May 659¼ 668 659¼ 668 +9
Jul 653½ 662 653½ 660¾ +7
Est. sales 73,645. Tue.’s sales 77,218
Tue.’s open int 409,879
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 446½ 452½ 446¼ 452 +5½
May 457 462½ 456¾ 462¼ +5½
Jul 466½ 470¾ 465½ 470½ +4½
Sep 470½ 475 469½ 475 +4½
Dec 476¾ 481¾ 476½ 481¾ +4¼
Mar 487¾ 492¾ 487¾ 492¾ +4
May 494¼ 498¼ 494¼ 498¼ +4
Jul 494¾ 500 494¾ 500 +4¼
Sep 483¾ 486¼ 483¾ 486¼ +3
Dec 483¼ 487 482¼ 486¾ +3½
Mar 492½ 495 492½ 495 +3½
Dec 474¾ 474¾ 473½ 473½ +1¼
Est. sales 213,918. Tue.’s sales 283,869
Tue.’s open int 1,584,896, up 11,730
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 370¾ 371 363 366 —4¼
May 365½ 365½ 360 361¼ —4¼
Sep 367 367 367 367 ½
Est. sales 306. Tue.’s sales 305
Tue.’s open int 3,425, up 12
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 1239 1246 1235¼ 1240½ +1
May 1246¾ 1252½ 1242¾ 1246½ ½
Jul 1253½ 1259 1249¾ 1252¾ —1½
Aug 1239¾ 1244¾ 1236½ 1239¼ —1½
Sep 1211½ 1216¾ 1210 1213 ¼
Nov 1205 1210¼ 1203¼ 1207¼
Jan 1213¾ 1217½ 1211¼ 1215½
Mar 1211 1215 1210½ 1212¾
May 1214 1216¼ 1214 1214¼ ¼
Jul 1220½ 1220½ 1217¾ 1217¾ —1¾
Nov 1171 1175 1169¾ 1172¼
Est. sales 207,909. Tue.’s sales 206,514
Tue.’s open int 726,789, up 7,497

