CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 598 611 596½ 608¼ +11¾ May 608½ 620¾ 607 618½ +11¾ Jul 613½ 626¼ 613½ 624 +11¼ Sep 624¾ 636½ 624¾ 634¾ +10½ Dec 643 650½ 640¼ 648¾ +9¼ Mar 656 662 654 660¼ +7¼ May 659¼ 668 659¼ 668 +9 Jul 653½ 662 653½ 660¾ +7 Est. sales 73,645. Tue.’s sales 77,218 Tue.’s open int 409,879 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 446½ 452½ 446¼ 452 +5½ May 457 462½ 456¾ 462¼ +5½ Jul 466½ 470¾ 465½ 470½ +4½ Sep 470½ 475 469½ 475 +4½ Dec 476¾ 481¾ 476½ 481¾ +4¼ Mar 487¾ 492¾ 487¾ 492¾ +4 May 494¼ 498¼ 494¼ 498¼ +4 Jul 494¾ 500 494¾ 500 +4¼ Sep 483¾ 486¼ 483¾ 486¼ +3 Dec 483¼ 487 482¼ 486¾ +3½ Mar 492½ 495 492½ 495 +3½ Dec 474¾ 474¾ 473½ 473½ +1¼ Est. sales 213,918. Tue.’s sales 283,869 Tue.’s open int 1,584,896, up 11,730 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 370¾ 371 363 366 —4¼ May 365½ 365½ 360 361¼ —4¼ Sep 367 367 367 367 — ½ Est. sales 306. Tue.’s sales 305 Tue.’s open int 3,425, up 12 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 1239 1246 1235¼ 1240½ +1 May 1246¾ 1252½ 1242¾ 1246½ — ½ Jul 1253½ 1259 1249¾ 1252¾ —1½ Aug 1239¾ 1244¾ 1236½ 1239¼ —1½ Sep 1211½ 1216¾ 1210 1213 — ¼ Nov 1205 1210¼ 1203¼ 1207¼ +¼ Jan 1213¾ 1217½ 1211¼ 1215½ +½ Mar 1211 1215 1210½ 1212¾ +¼ May 1214 1216¼ 1214 1214¼ — ¼ Jul 1220½ 1220½ 1217¾ 1217¾ —1¾ Nov 1171 1175 1169¾ 1172¼ +½ Est. sales 207,909. Tue.’s sales 206,514 Tue.’s open int 726,789, up 7,497

