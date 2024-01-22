CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|593½
|600¼
|587
|597¼
|+4
|May
|604
|610
|597¾
|607
|+3½
|Jul
|610¼
|616
|604
|612¾
|+3
|Sep
|622¾
|626½
|615½
|623¾
|+2¾
|Dec
|637½
|640¼
|630¾
|639
|+2¾
|Mar
|651
|654
|644¾
|654
|+4
|May
|657¼
|657¼
|657¼
|657¼
|+¾
|Jul
|652
|652
|652
|652
|+¼
|Est. sales 50,804.
|Fri.’s sales 87,622
|Fri.’s open int 409,549
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|445½
|448
|444
|446
|+½
|May
|455½
|458
|454½
|456¼
|+¼
|Jul
|464
|466¼
|462¾
|464½
|+¼
|Sep
|468¾
|470½
|467¼
|468½
|—
|¼
|Dec
|476
|477¾
|474½
|476
|Mar
|487½
|489
|486
|487¾
|+½
|May
|492½
|494½
|491½
|493¼
|+½
|Jul
|495½
|495½
|493
|494¾
|+½
|Sep
|482½
|483¾
|482
|483¾
|+2¾
|Dec
|480¾
|483½
|480¼
|482
|+1
|Mar
|490½
|490½
|490½
|490½
|+1¼
|May
|491½
|491½
|491½
|491½
|—1
|Dec
|468¼
|470
|468
|470
|—
|½
|Est. sales 147,606.
|Fri.’s sales 279,584
|Fri.’s open int 1,565,508,
|up 23,321
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|379¾
|385
|375¾
|381½
|+1¾
|May
|370¾
|378¾
|370¾
|378
|+2
|Est. sales 338.
|Fri.’s sales 563
|Fri.’s open int 3,423
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|1216¾
|1224
|1209½
|1223½
|+10¼
|May
|1225¾
|1232¼
|1219½
|1232
|+9
|Jul
|1235
|1240¾
|1228¼
|1240½
|+8½
|Aug
|1224¼
|1228½
|1217¼
|1228½
|+7½
|Sep
|1202¼
|1203¾
|1193¼
|1203
|+5¾
|Nov
|1192½
|1198¼
|1187
|1196½
|+5¼
|Jan
|1204¼
|1205¾
|1197
|1204½
|+5
|Mar
|1200¾
|1202½
|1193¼
|1202½
|+5½
|May
|1194¾
|1203½
|1194¾
|1203½
|+4¾
|Jul
|1207
|1211¼
|1206
|1211¼
|+7
|Nov
|1164
|1165¼
|1155
|1165¼
|+7
|Jul
|1169
|1169
|1169
|1169
|+6
|Est. sales 140,470.
|Fri.’s sales 190,039
|Fri.’s open int 703,990,
|up 8,750
