Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Preclosing

Preclosing

The Associated Press

January 22, 2024, 1:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 593½ 600¼ 587 597¼ +4
May 604 610 597¾ 607 +3½
Jul 610¼ 616 604 612¾ +3
Sep 622¾ 626½ 615½ 623¾ +2¾
Dec 637½ 640¼ 630¾ 639 +2¾
Mar 651 654 644¾ 654 +4
May 657¼ 657¼ 657¼ 657¼
Jul 652 652 652 652
Est. sales 50,804. Fri.’s sales 87,622
Fri.’s open int 409,549
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 445½ 448 444 446
May 455½ 458 454½ 456¼
Jul 464 466¼ 462¾ 464½
Sep 468¾ 470½ 467¼ 468½ ¼
Dec 476 477¾ 474½ 476
Mar 487½ 489 486 487¾
May 492½ 494½ 491½ 493¼
Jul 495½ 495½ 493 494¾
Sep 482½ 483¾ 482 483¾ +2¾
Dec 480¾ 483½ 480¼ 482 +1
Mar 490½ 490½ 490½ 490½ +1¼
May 491½ 491½ 491½ 491½ —1
Dec 468¼ 470 468 470 ½
Est. sales 147,606. Fri.’s sales 279,584
Fri.’s open int 1,565,508, up 23,321
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 379¾ 385 375¾ 381½ +1¾
May 370¾ 378¾ 370¾ 378 +2
Est. sales 338. Fri.’s sales 563
Fri.’s open int 3,423
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 1216¾ 1224 1209½ 1223½ +10¼
May 1225¾ 1232¼ 1219½ 1232 +9
Jul 1235 1240¾ 1228¼ 1240½ +8½
Aug 1224¼ 1228½ 1217¼ 1228½ +7½
Sep 1202¼ 1203¾ 1193¼ 1203 +5¾
Nov 1192½ 1198¼ 1187 1196½ +5¼
Jan 1204¼ 1205¾ 1197 1204½ +5
Mar 1200¾ 1202½ 1193¼ 1202½ +5½
May 1194¾ 1203½ 1194¾ 1203½ +4¾
Jul 1207 1211¼ 1206 1211¼ +7
Nov 1164 1165¼ 1155 1165¼ +7
Jul 1169 1169 1169 1169 +6
Est. sales 140,470. Fri.’s sales 190,039
Fri.’s open int 703,990, up 8,750

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up