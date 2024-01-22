CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 593½ 600¼ 587 597¼ +4 May 604 610 597¾ 607 +3½ Jul 610¼ 616 604 612¾ +3 Sep 622¾ 626½ 615½ 623¾ +2¾ Dec 637½ 640¼ 630¾ 639 +2¾ Mar 651 654 644¾ 654 +4 May 657¼ 657¼ 657¼ 657¼ +¾ Jul 652 652 652 652 +¼ Est. sales 50,804. Fri.’s sales 87,622 Fri.’s open int 409,549 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 445½ 448 444 446 +½ May 455½ 458 454½ 456¼ +¼ Jul 464 466¼ 462¾ 464½ +¼ Sep 468¾ 470½ 467¼ 468½ — ¼ Dec 476 477¾ 474½ 476 Mar 487½ 489 486 487¾ +½ May 492½ 494½ 491½ 493¼ +½ Jul 495½ 495½ 493 494¾ +½ Sep 482½ 483¾ 482 483¾ +2¾ Dec 480¾ 483½ 480¼ 482 +1 Mar 490½ 490½ 490½ 490½ +1¼ May 491½ 491½ 491½ 491½ —1 Dec 468¼ 470 468 470 — ½ Est. sales 147,606. Fri.’s sales 279,584 Fri.’s open int 1,565,508, up 23,321 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 379¾ 385 375¾ 381½ +1¾ May 370¾ 378¾ 370¾ 378 +2 Est. sales 338. Fri.’s sales 563 Fri.’s open int 3,423 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 1216¾ 1224 1209½ 1223½ +10¼ May 1225¾ 1232¼ 1219½ 1232 +9 Jul 1235 1240¾ 1228¼ 1240½ +8½ Aug 1224¼ 1228½ 1217¼ 1228½ +7½ Sep 1202¼ 1203¾ 1193¼ 1203 +5¾ Nov 1192½ 1198¼ 1187 1196½ +5¼ Jan 1204¼ 1205¾ 1197 1204½ +5 Mar 1200¾ 1202½ 1193¼ 1202½ +5½ May 1194¾ 1203½ 1194¾ 1203½ +4¾ Jul 1207 1211¼ 1206 1211¼ +7 Nov 1164 1165¼ 1155 1165¼ +7 Jul 1169 1169 1169 1169 +6 Est. sales 140,470. Fri.’s sales 190,039 Fri.’s open int 703,990, up 8,750

