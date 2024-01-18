CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|583½
|587
|573¼
|586¾
|+4¼
|May
|595
|597¾
|585¼
|597½
|+3
|Jul
|602
|605½
|593
|605
|+3
|Sep
|614¼
|616¾
|605¼
|616½
|+2½
|Dec
|629¼
|631¼
|621
|631
|+2
|Mar
|641
|644½
|635
|644½
|+2¼
|May
|647½
|649
|645
|648
|Jul
|643½
|643¾
|641¾
|643¾
|Sep
|650
|650
|650
|650
|—1¾
|Est. sales 74,658.
|Wed.’s sales 121,512
|Wed.’s open int 403,918,
|up 3,593
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|442
|445
|436¾
|443¾
|+1½
|May
|453¾
|456¼
|448¾
|454¾
|+1
|Jul
|462½
|465
|457¾
|463¼
|+¾
|Sep
|466¾
|469¾
|463¼
|468¼
|+½
|Dec
|474¾
|477
|471
|475¾
|+¾
|Mar
|485½
|488
|482¼
|487½
|+1½
|May
|491½
|494
|488
|493¼
|+1½
|Jul
|494
|495½
|489½
|494
|+1
|Sep
|483¼
|483½
|479¾
|483
|Dec
|482¾
|483½
|479½
|482½
|—
|¾
|Mar
|491¼
|491¼
|490¾
|490¾
|—1¼
|May
|493
|493
|493
|493
|—3¼
|Dec
|470
|470
|467½
|469
|—1¼
|Est. sales 281,123.
|Wed.’s sales 349,494
|Wed.’s open int 1,529,020,
|up 25,198
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|355¼
|372
|350
|368¾
|+15¼
|May
|358¾
|371¾
|358¾
|368
|+13½
|Jul
|365
|365
|365
|365
|+11
|Sep
|365
|365
|365
|365
|+3½
|Dec
|365
|365½
|365
|365½
|Est. sales 457.
|Wed.’s sales 393
|Wed.’s open int 3,531,
|up 82
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|1206
|1216
|1201
|1215
|+9¼
|May
|1219¼
|1226¾
|1212¾
|1225½
|+7¼
|Jul
|1230¼
|1236
|1222¼
|1234¼
|+6
|Aug
|1216¾
|1225½
|1213¼
|1223
|+5
|Sep
|1195¾
|1202
|1190¾
|1199
|+4¼
|Nov
|1189¼
|1196¾
|1185
|1193¼
|+4¼
|Jan
|1197¾
|1203½
|1193½
|1201
|+3¾
|Mar
|1197½
|1203
|1191¼
|1195¾
|—
|½
|May
|1199¼
|1205¾
|1194
|1194
|—4¾
|Jul
|1204½
|1204½
|1199
|1203¾
|—1
|Nov
|1160
|1162
|1156
|1161½
|+½
|Est. sales 176,847.
|Wed.’s sales 245,484
|Wed.’s open int 690,263,
|up 10,258
