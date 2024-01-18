CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 583½ 587 573¼ 586¾ +4¼ May 595 597¾ 585¼ 597½ +3 Jul 602 605½ 593 605 +3 Sep 614¼ 616¾ 605¼ 616½ +2½ Dec 629¼ 631¼ 621 631 +2 Mar 641 644½ 635 644½ +2¼ May 647½ 649 645 648 Jul 643½ 643¾ 641¾ 643¾ Sep 650 650 650 650 —1¾ Est. sales 74,658. Wed.’s sales 121,512 Wed.’s open int 403,918, up 3,593 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 442 445 436¾ 443¾ +1½ May 453¾ 456¼ 448¾ 454¾ +1 Jul 462½ 465 457¾ 463¼ +¾ Sep 466¾ 469¾ 463¼ 468¼ +½ Dec 474¾ 477 471 475¾ +¾ Mar 485½ 488 482¼ 487½ +1½ May 491½ 494 488 493¼ +1½ Jul 494 495½ 489½ 494 +1 Sep 483¼ 483½ 479¾ 483 Dec 482¾ 483½ 479½ 482½ — ¾ Mar 491¼ 491¼ 490¾ 490¾ —1¼ May 493 493 493 493 —3¼ Dec 470 470 467½ 469 —1¼ Est. sales 281,123. Wed.’s sales 349,494 Wed.’s open int 1,529,020, up 25,198 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 355¼ 372 350 368¾ +15¼ May 358¾ 371¾ 358¾ 368 +13½ Jul 365 365 365 365 +11 Sep 365 365 365 365 +3½ Dec 365 365½ 365 365½ Est. sales 457. Wed.’s sales 393 Wed.’s open int 3,531, up 82 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 1206 1216 1201 1215 +9¼ May 1219¼ 1226¾ 1212¾ 1225½ +7¼ Jul 1230¼ 1236 1222¼ 1234¼ +6 Aug 1216¾ 1225½ 1213¼ 1223 +5 Sep 1195¾ 1202 1190¾ 1199 +4¼ Nov 1189¼ 1196¾ 1185 1193¼ +4¼ Jan 1197¾ 1203½ 1193½ 1201 +3¾ Mar 1197½ 1203 1191¼ 1195¾ — ½ May 1199¼ 1205¾ 1194 1194 —4¾ Jul 1204½ 1204½ 1199 1203¾ —1 Nov 1160 1162 1156 1161½ +½ Est. sales 176,847. Wed.’s sales 245,484 Wed.’s open int 690,263, up 10,258

