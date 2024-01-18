Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Preclosing

Preclosing

The Associated Press

January 18, 2024, 2:04 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 583½ 587 573¼ 586¾ +4¼
May 595 597¾ 585¼ 597½ +3
Jul 602 605½ 593 605 +3
Sep 614¼ 616¾ 605¼ 616½ +2½
Dec 629¼ 631¼ 621 631 +2
Mar 641 644½ 635 644½ +2¼
May 647½ 649 645 648
Jul 643½ 643¾ 641¾ 643¾
Sep 650 650 650 650 —1¾
Est. sales 74,658. Wed.’s sales 121,512
Wed.’s open int 403,918, up 3,593
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 442 445 436¾ 443¾ +1½
May 453¾ 456¼ 448¾ 454¾ +1
Jul 462½ 465 457¾ 463¼
Sep 466¾ 469¾ 463¼ 468¼
Dec 474¾ 477 471 475¾
Mar 485½ 488 482¼ 487½ +1½
May 491½ 494 488 493¼ +1½
Jul 494 495½ 489½ 494 +1
Sep 483¼ 483½ 479¾ 483
Dec 482¾ 483½ 479½ 482½ ¾
Mar 491¼ 491¼ 490¾ 490¾ —1¼
May 493 493 493 493 —3¼
Dec 470 470 467½ 469 —1¼
Est. sales 281,123. Wed.’s sales 349,494
Wed.’s open int 1,529,020, up 25,198
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 355¼ 372 350 368¾ +15¼
May 358¾ 371¾ 358¾ 368 +13½
Jul 365 365 365 365 +11
Sep 365 365 365 365 +3½
Dec 365 365½ 365 365½
Est. sales 457. Wed.’s sales 393
Wed.’s open int 3,531, up 82
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 1206 1216 1201 1215 +9¼
May 1219¼ 1226¾ 1212¾ 1225½ +7¼
Jul 1230¼ 1236 1222¼ 1234¼ +6
Aug 1216¾ 1225½ 1213¼ 1223 +5
Sep 1195¾ 1202 1190¾ 1199 +4¼
Nov 1189¼ 1196¾ 1185 1193¼ +4¼
Jan 1197¾ 1203½ 1193½ 1201 +3¾
Mar 1197½ 1203 1191¼ 1195¾ ½
May 1199¼ 1205¾ 1194 1194 —4¾
Jul 1204½ 1204½ 1199 1203¾ —1
Nov 1160 1162 1156 1161½
Est. sales 176,847. Wed.’s sales 245,484
Wed.’s open int 690,263, up 10,258

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up