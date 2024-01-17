Live Radio
The Associated Press

January 17, 2024, 1:58 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 581½ 595¾ 577¾ 583¼ +1¼
May 595¾ 607¼ 590¾ 595½ ½
Jul 604¾ 614½ 599½ 603 —2¼
Sep 617½ 625¾ 612 615 —2½
Dec 632½ 640¼ 627½ 629½ —3¼
Mar 645¾ 651¾ 641¾ 644 —2½
Est. sales 101,950. Tue.’s sales 96,230
Tue.’s open int 400,325, up 9,726
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 443½ 448¼ 440 441¾ —1¾
May 455 459½ 451½ 453¼ —2
Jul 465 468 460½ 462 —2
Sep 470 473 466½ 467 —2¾
Dec 477 480¼ 474 474¾ —2½
Mar 488¼ 491 485¼ 485¾ —2½
May 494½ 496½ 490½ 491½ —2¼
Jul 494¼ 498 492¼ 493 —2
Sep 486½ 486½ 486½ 486½ +2¾
Dec 482 487 481 483½
Mar 490 495½ 490 495½ +4
Dec 470 471½ 468¼ 471¼
Est. sales 318,171. Tue.’s sales 292,534
Tue.’s open int 1,503,822, up 19,184
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 353¼ 360¾ 350 353¾ +1¼
May 360 360 354¼ 355
Dec 365 365 365 365 ½
Est. sales 909. Tue.’s sales 909
Tue.’s open int 3,449, up 143
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 1227¼ 1231 1205 1206¾ —20½
May 1238¾ 1242 1217¾ 1219¼ —19¼
Jul 1247½ 1250¼ 1227½ 1229½ —17¼
Aug 1236 1237¼ 1217¼ 1218¾ —15¾
Sep 1210 1211½ 1194½ 1195½ —13¼
Nov 1201 1204 1188¾ 1189¾ —11½
Jan 1211 1211½ 1198 1198¼ —11½
Mar 1207¾ 1207¾ 1196 1197 —11¾
May 1207½ 1207½ 1198¾ 1198¾ —12
Jul 1207 1211½ 1205 1205 —11¼
Nov 1174¾ 1174¾ 1162 1162 —10
Est. sales 253,558. Tue.’s sales 236,803
Tue.’s open int 680,005, up 9,229

