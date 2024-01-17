CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|581½
|595¾
|577¾
|583¼
|+1¼
|May
|595¾
|607¼
|590¾
|595½
|—
|½
|Jul
|604¾
|614½
|599½
|603
|—2¼
|Sep
|617½
|625¾
|612
|615
|—2½
|Dec
|632½
|640¼
|627½
|629½
|—3¼
|Mar
|645¾
|651¾
|641¾
|644
|—2½
|Est. sales 101,950.
|Tue.’s sales 96,230
|Tue.’s open int 400,325,
|up 9,726
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|443½
|448¼
|440
|441¾
|—1¾
|May
|455
|459½
|451½
|453¼
|—2
|Jul
|465
|468
|460½
|462
|—2
|Sep
|470
|473
|466½
|467
|—2¾
|Dec
|477
|480¼
|474
|474¾
|—2½
|Mar
|488¼
|491
|485¼
|485¾
|—2½
|May
|494½
|496½
|490½
|491½
|—2¼
|Jul
|494¼
|498
|492¼
|493
|—2
|Sep
|486½
|486½
|486½
|486½
|+2¾
|Dec
|482
|487
|481
|483½
|Mar
|490
|495½
|490
|495½
|+4
|Dec
|470
|471½
|468¼
|471¼
|+¾
|Est. sales 318,171.
|Tue.’s sales 292,534
|Tue.’s open int 1,503,822,
|up 19,184
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|353¼
|360¾
|350
|353¾
|+1¼
|May
|360
|360
|354¼
|355
|+¼
|Dec
|365
|365
|365
|365
|—
|½
|Est. sales 909.
|Tue.’s sales 909
|Tue.’s open int 3,449,
|up 143
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|1227¼
|1231
|1205
|1206¾
|—20½
|May
|1238¾
|1242
|1217¾
|1219¼
|—19¼
|Jul
|1247½
|1250¼
|1227½
|1229½
|—17¼
|Aug
|1236
|1237¼
|1217¼
|1218¾
|—15¾
|Sep
|1210
|1211½
|1194½
|1195½
|—13¼
|Nov
|1201
|1204
|1188¾
|1189¾
|—11½
|Jan
|1211
|1211½
|1198
|1198¼
|—11½
|Mar
|1207¾
|1207¾
|1196
|1197
|—11¾
|May
|1207½
|1207½
|1198¾
|1198¾
|—12
|Jul
|1207
|1211½
|1205
|1205
|—11¼
|Nov
|1174¾
|1174¾
|1162
|1162
|—10
|Est. sales 253,558.
|Tue.’s sales 236,803
|Tue.’s open int 680,005,
|up 9,229
