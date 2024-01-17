CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 581½ 595¾ 577¾ 583¼ +1¼ May 595¾ 607¼ 590¾ 595½ — ½ Jul 604¾ 614½ 599½ 603 —2¼ Sep 617½ 625¾ 612 615 —2½ Dec 632½ 640¼ 627½ 629½ —3¼ Mar 645¾ 651¾ 641¾ 644 —2½ Est. sales 101,950. Tue.’s sales 96,230 Tue.’s open int 400,325, up 9,726 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 443½ 448¼ 440 441¾ —1¾ May 455 459½ 451½ 453¼ —2 Jul 465 468 460½ 462 —2 Sep 470 473 466½ 467 —2¾ Dec 477 480¼ 474 474¾ —2½ Mar 488¼ 491 485¼ 485¾ —2½ May 494½ 496½ 490½ 491½ —2¼ Jul 494¼ 498 492¼ 493 —2 Sep 486½ 486½ 486½ 486½ +2¾ Dec 482 487 481 483½ Mar 490 495½ 490 495½ +4 Dec 470 471½ 468¼ 471¼ +¾ Est. sales 318,171. Tue.’s sales 292,534 Tue.’s open int 1,503,822, up 19,184 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 353¼ 360¾ 350 353¾ +1¼ May 360 360 354¼ 355 +¼ Dec 365 365 365 365 — ½ Est. sales 909. Tue.’s sales 909 Tue.’s open int 3,449, up 143 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 1227¼ 1231 1205 1206¾ —20½ May 1238¾ 1242 1217¾ 1219¼ —19¼ Jul 1247½ 1250¼ 1227½ 1229½ —17¼ Aug 1236 1237¼ 1217¼ 1218¾ —15¾ Sep 1210 1211½ 1194½ 1195½ —13¼ Nov 1201 1204 1188¾ 1189¾ —11½ Jan 1211 1211½ 1198 1198¼ —11½ Mar 1207¾ 1207¾ 1196 1197 —11¾ May 1207½ 1207½ 1198¾ 1198¾ —12 Jul 1207 1211½ 1205 1205 —11¼ Nov 1174¾ 1174¾ 1162 1162 —10 Est. sales 253,558. Tue.’s sales 236,803 Tue.’s open int 680,005, up 9,229

