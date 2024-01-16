CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 596 602¼ 576¾ 581½ —14½ May 610¼ 615¾ 591 595½ —14½ Jul 619 623½ 600¾ 604¾ —13¾ Sep 629½ 633¾ 612½ 617 —12¾ Dec 643½ 649 627¾ 632 —12½ Mar 657¼ 657¼ 641 645½ —11½ May 661¾ 661¾ 647½ 647½ —14½ Jul 654¼ 654¼ 644¾ 644¾ —12 Mar 682¼ 682¼ 682¼ 682¼ —6¾ Est. sales 145,668. Fri.’s sales 135,163 Fri.’s open int 390,599, up 8,337 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 447¾ 451¼ 442 443¼ —3¾ May 459 462½ 453¾ 455 —4 Jul 468¼ 471½ 462¾ 463¾ —4½ Sep 474¾ 476¾ 468¼ 469 —5¼ Dec 481¾ 484¼ 476¼ 476¾ —5 Mar 492¼ 494¾ 487¼ 487¾ —5 May 499 500¼ 495¼ 495¼ —3 Jul 498½ 500½ 493½ 494¼ —5 Sep 488¼ 488½ 483½ 483½ —4¾ Dec 486¾ 487¾ 482 482½ —5¼ Mar 492¼ 492¼ 490¼ 490¼ —6 Dec 475 475 468¼ 469½ —9 Est. sales 604,132. Fri.’s sales 560,201 Fri.’s open int 1,484,638, up 42,666 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 371¼ 372¾ 355 355¾ —13 May 365 365 357¾ 358¼ —7½ Est. sales 274. Fri.’s sales 274 Fri.’s open int 3,306 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 1227 1237¾ 1220¾ 1223½ — ¾ May 1238 1249¼ 1232¼ 1235 — ¾ Jul 1245½ 1257¼ 1240¼ 1242¾ —1½ Aug 1234¼ 1245½ 1228½ 1231¼ —2¼ Sep 1209½ 1220¼ 1204 1206 —3½ Nov 1201¾ 1213 1196½ 1198¾ —2¾ Jan 1210 1220¼ 1205¼ 1205¾ —4½ Mar 1209½ 1218½ 1204¼ 1204¼ —5¼ May 1221 1221 1206¾ 1206¾ —5½ Jul 1219¼ 1219¼ 1212 1212½ —5 Nov 1172 1174 1169 1169 —5 Est. sales 461,501. Fri.’s sales 430,141 Fri.’s open int 670,776, up 2,509

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.