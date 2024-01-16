CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|596
|602¼
|576¾
|581½
|—14½
|May
|610¼
|615¾
|591
|595½
|—14½
|Jul
|619
|623½
|600¾
|604¾
|—13¾
|Sep
|629½
|633¾
|612½
|617
|—12¾
|Dec
|643½
|649
|627¾
|632
|—12½
|Mar
|657¼
|657¼
|641
|645½
|—11½
|May
|661¾
|661¾
|647½
|647½
|—14½
|Jul
|654¼
|654¼
|644¾
|644¾
|—12
|Mar
|682¼
|682¼
|682¼
|682¼
|—6¾
|Est. sales 145,668.
|Fri.’s sales 135,163
|Fri.’s open int 390,599,
|up 8,337
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|447¾
|451¼
|442
|443¼
|—3¾
|May
|459
|462½
|453¾
|455
|—4
|Jul
|468¼
|471½
|462¾
|463¾
|—4½
|Sep
|474¾
|476¾
|468¼
|469
|—5¼
|Dec
|481¾
|484¼
|476¼
|476¾
|—5
|Mar
|492¼
|494¾
|487¼
|487¾
|—5
|May
|499
|500¼
|495¼
|495¼
|—3
|Jul
|498½
|500½
|493½
|494¼
|—5
|Sep
|488¼
|488½
|483½
|483½
|—4¾
|Dec
|486¾
|487¾
|482
|482½
|—5¼
|Mar
|492¼
|492¼
|490¼
|490¼
|—6
|Dec
|475
|475
|468¼
|469½
|—9
|Est. sales 604,132.
|Fri.’s sales 560,201
|Fri.’s open int 1,484,638,
|up 42,666
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|371¼
|372¾
|355
|355¾
|—13
|May
|365
|365
|357¾
|358¼
|—7½
|Est. sales 274.
|Fri.’s sales 274
|Fri.’s open int 3,306
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|1227
|1237¾
|1220¾
|1223½
|—
|¾
|May
|1238
|1249¼
|1232¼
|1235
|—
|¾
|Jul
|1245½
|1257¼
|1240¼
|1242¾
|—1½
|Aug
|1234¼
|1245½
|1228½
|1231¼
|—2¼
|Sep
|1209½
|1220¼
|1204
|1206
|—3½
|Nov
|1201¾
|1213
|1196½
|1198¾
|—2¾
|Jan
|1210
|1220¼
|1205¼
|1205¾
|—4½
|Mar
|1209½
|1218½
|1204¼
|1204¼
|—5¼
|May
|1221
|1221
|1206¾
|1206¾
|—5½
|Jul
|1219¼
|1219¼
|1212
|1212½
|—5
|Nov
|1172
|1174
|1169
|1169
|—5
|Est. sales 461,501.
|Fri.’s sales 430,141
|Fri.’s open int 670,776,
|up 2,509
