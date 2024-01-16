Live Radio
The Associated Press

January 16, 2024, 1:58 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 596 602¼ 576¾ 581½ —14½
May 610¼ 615¾ 591 595½ —14½
Jul 619 623½ 600¾ 604¾ —13¾
Sep 629½ 633¾ 612½ 617 —12¾
Dec 643½ 649 627¾ 632 —12½
Mar 657¼ 657¼ 641 645½ —11½
May 661¾ 661¾ 647½ 647½ —14½
Jul 654¼ 654¼ 644¾ 644¾ —12
Mar 682¼ 682¼ 682¼ 682¼ —6¾
Est. sales 145,668. Fri.’s sales 135,163
Fri.’s open int 390,599, up 8,337
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 447¾ 451¼ 442 443¼ —3¾
May 459 462½ 453¾ 455 —4
Jul 468¼ 471½ 462¾ 463¾ —4½
Sep 474¾ 476¾ 468¼ 469 —5¼
Dec 481¾ 484¼ 476¼ 476¾ —5
Mar 492¼ 494¾ 487¼ 487¾ —5
May 499 500¼ 495¼ 495¼ —3
Jul 498½ 500½ 493½ 494¼ —5
Sep 488¼ 488½ 483½ 483½ —4¾
Dec 486¾ 487¾ 482 482½ —5¼
Mar 492¼ 492¼ 490¼ 490¼ —6
Dec 475 475 468¼ 469½ —9
Est. sales 604,132. Fri.’s sales 560,201
Fri.’s open int 1,484,638, up 42,666
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 371¼ 372¾ 355 355¾ —13
May 365 365 357¾ 358¼ —7½
Est. sales 274. Fri.’s sales 274
Fri.’s open int 3,306
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 1227 1237¾ 1220¾ 1223½ ¾
May 1238 1249¼ 1232¼ 1235 ¾
Jul 1245½ 1257¼ 1240¼ 1242¾ —1½
Aug 1234¼ 1245½ 1228½ 1231¼ —2¼
Sep 1209½ 1220¼ 1204 1206 —3½
Nov 1201¾ 1213 1196½ 1198¾ —2¾
Jan 1210 1220¼ 1205¼ 1205¾ —4½
Mar 1209½ 1218½ 1204¼ 1204¼ —5¼
May 1221 1221 1206¾ 1206¾ —5½
Jul 1219¼ 1219¼ 1212 1212½ —5
Nov 1172 1174 1169 1169 —5
Est. sales 461,501. Fri.’s sales 430,141
Fri.’s open int 670,776, up 2,509

