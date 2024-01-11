CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|610
|614¾
|602
|604¼
|—6½
|May
|622
|627¼
|615¼
|617
|—6¾
|Jul
|630
|635¼
|623
|624¾
|—7
|Sep
|640½
|646½
|634¼
|635¾
|—7¾
|Dec
|654½
|661¼
|648½
|650
|—7¾
|Mar
|672
|672
|662½
|662½
|—7
|Jul
|661¾
|661¾
|658
|658
|—8
|Est. sales 47,526.
|Wed.’s sales 68,387
|Wed.’s open int 377,853,
|up 4,166
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|459
|461½
|455¾
|457¾
|—1¾
|May
|470½
|473
|467¼
|469½
|—2
|Jul
|480¼
|482¾
|476¾
|479¼
|—2
|Sep
|484
|486¼
|480½
|482¾
|—2¼
|Dec
|490¾
|493¼
|487¼
|489½
|—2½
|Mar
|501
|503¾
|498¼
|500
|—3
|May
|508
|508
|504¾
|506
|—2¼
|Jul
|509¼
|510¼
|504¼
|506½
|—2½
|Dec
|492¾
|495
|490½
|492¼
|—2
|Mar
|498½
|499
|498¼
|499
|—3¼
|Dec
|482
|482
|479
|479
|—4¼
|Est. sales 208,368.
|Wed.’s sales 294,610
|Wed.’s open int 1,421,713,
|up 28,010
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|382¼
|393
|376
|385¾
|+¼
|May
|373¾
|386
|371¾
|381
|+3¼
|Jul
|382
|383¼
|382
|383¼
|+9½
|Sep
|391¼
|391¾
|391¼
|391¾
|+9¼
|Est. sales 391.
|Wed.’s sales 629
|Wed.’s open int 3,379
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|1234
|1235½
|1231½
|1235½
|+6¾
|Mar
|1236¼
|1249¾
|1234¼
|1238¼
|+1¾
|May
|1247½
|1259¾
|1245¾
|1249¾
|+2¼
|Jul
|1255
|1267¼
|1253¼
|1257½
|+2¼
|Aug
|1243¼
|1254¾
|1242½
|1245¾
|+2¼
|Sep
|1215½
|1226½
|1215¼
|1218½
|+2¾
|Nov
|1204½
|1216¾
|1204½
|1208
|+2½
|Jan
|1212¾
|1222¼
|1212¾
|1216½
|+2¾
|Mar
|1212¼
|1222½
|1212¼
|1214¼
|+2¼
|May
|1217½
|1218½
|1217
|1218½
|+3¾
|Jul
|1225½
|1225½
|1225
|1225
|+4¾
|Nov
|1175
|1182¼
|1175
|1179¼
|+1¾
|Est. sales 161,176.
|Wed.’s sales 195,911
|Wed.’s open int 671,141,
|up 12,891
