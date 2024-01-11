CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 610 614¾ 602 604¼ —6½ May 622 627¼ 615¼ 617 —6¾ Jul 630 635¼ 623 624¾ —7 Sep 640½ 646½ 634¼ 635¾ —7¾ Dec 654½ 661¼ 648½ 650 —7¾ Mar 672 672 662½ 662½ —7 Jul 661¾ 661¾ 658 658 —8 Est. sales 47,526. Wed.’s sales 68,387 Wed.’s open int 377,853, up 4,166 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 459 461½ 455¾ 457¾ —1¾ May 470½ 473 467¼ 469½ —2 Jul 480¼ 482¾ 476¾ 479¼ —2 Sep 484 486¼ 480½ 482¾ —2¼ Dec 490¾ 493¼ 487¼ 489½ —2½ Mar 501 503¾ 498¼ 500 —3 May 508 508 504¾ 506 —2¼ Jul 509¼ 510¼ 504¼ 506½ —2½ Dec 492¾ 495 490½ 492¼ —2 Mar 498½ 499 498¼ 499 —3¼ Dec 482 482 479 479 —4¼ Est. sales 208,368. Wed.’s sales 294,610 Wed.’s open int 1,421,713, up 28,010 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 382¼ 393 376 385¾ +¼ May 373¾ 386 371¾ 381 +3¼ Jul 382 383¼ 382 383¼ +9½ Sep 391¼ 391¾ 391¼ 391¾ +9¼ Est. sales 391. Wed.’s sales 629 Wed.’s open int 3,379 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jan 1234 1235½ 1231½ 1235½ +6¾ Mar 1236¼ 1249¾ 1234¼ 1238¼ +1¾ May 1247½ 1259¾ 1245¾ 1249¾ +2¼ Jul 1255 1267¼ 1253¼ 1257½ +2¼ Aug 1243¼ 1254¾ 1242½ 1245¾ +2¼ Sep 1215½ 1226½ 1215¼ 1218½ +2¾ Nov 1204½ 1216¾ 1204½ 1208 +2½ Jan 1212¾ 1222¼ 1212¾ 1216½ +2¾ Mar 1212¼ 1222½ 1212¼ 1214¼ +2¼ May 1217½ 1218½ 1217 1218½ +3¾ Jul 1225½ 1225½ 1225 1225 +4¾ Nov 1175 1182¼ 1175 1179¼ +1¾ Est. sales 161,176. Wed.’s sales 195,911 Wed.’s open int 671,141, up 12,891

