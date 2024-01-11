Live Radio
The Associated Press

January 11, 2024, 1:58 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 610 614¾ 602 604¼ —6½
May 622 627¼ 615¼ 617 —6¾
Jul 630 635¼ 623 624¾ —7
Sep 640½ 646½ 634¼ 635¾ —7¾
Dec 654½ 661¼ 648½ 650 —7¾
Mar 672 672 662½ 662½ —7
Jul 661¾ 661¾ 658 658 —8
Est. sales 47,526. Wed.’s sales 68,387
Wed.’s open int 377,853, up 4,166
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 459 461½ 455¾ 457¾ —1¾
May 470½ 473 467¼ 469½ —2
Jul 480¼ 482¾ 476¾ 479¼ —2
Sep 484 486¼ 480½ 482¾ —2¼
Dec 490¾ 493¼ 487¼ 489½ —2½
Mar 501 503¾ 498¼ 500 —3
May 508 508 504¾ 506 —2¼
Jul 509¼ 510¼ 504¼ 506½ —2½
Dec 492¾ 495 490½ 492¼ —2
Mar 498½ 499 498¼ 499 —3¼
Dec 482 482 479 479 —4¼
Est. sales 208,368. Wed.’s sales 294,610
Wed.’s open int 1,421,713, up 28,010
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 382¼ 393 376 385¾
May 373¾ 386 371¾ 381 +3¼
Jul 382 383¼ 382 383¼ +9½
Sep 391¼ 391¾ 391¼ 391¾ +9¼
Est. sales 391. Wed.’s sales 629
Wed.’s open int 3,379
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jan 1234 1235½ 1231½ 1235½ +6¾
Mar 1236¼ 1249¾ 1234¼ 1238¼ +1¾
May 1247½ 1259¾ 1245¾ 1249¾ +2¼
Jul 1255 1267¼ 1253¼ 1257½ +2¼
Aug 1243¼ 1254¾ 1242½ 1245¾ +2¼
Sep 1215½ 1226½ 1215¼ 1218½ +2¾
Nov 1204½ 1216¾ 1204½ 1208 +2½
Jan 1212¾ 1222¼ 1212¾ 1216½ +2¾
Mar 1212¼ 1222½ 1212¼ 1214¼ +2¼
May 1217½ 1218½ 1217 1218½ +3¾
Jul 1225½ 1225½ 1225 1225 +4¾
Nov 1175 1182¼ 1175 1179¼ +1¾
Est. sales 161,176. Wed.’s sales 195,911
Wed.’s open int 671,141, up 12,891

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

