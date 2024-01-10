CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|610¼
|612
|603¾
|610½
|+½
|May
|622
|624¼
|616¾
|623¼
|+¾
|Jul
|630½
|632¼
|625
|631
|+¼
|Sep
|639¾
|643½
|636½
|642½
|+¾
|Dec
|654
|657¾
|651¼
|656½
|+½
|Mar
|669
|669¼
|665¾
|667
|—
|¾
|May
|672½
|672½
|672½
|672½
|Jul
|664¼
|665
|663½
|665
|+¾
|Jul
|641
|641
|641
|641
|+½
|Est. sales 93,898.
|Tue.’s sales 85,802
|Tue.’s open int 373,687
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|459
|461¾
|454½
|459¾
|+½
|May
|471
|473¼
|466¾
|471¼
|—
|¼
|Jul
|481½
|483¼
|477¼
|481¼
|—
|¾
|Sep
|485
|486¼
|481¼
|484¾
|—1
|Dec
|492¼
|493½
|488¾
|491¾
|—1
|Mar
|503¾
|504¼
|499¾
|502¼
|—1½
|May
|505¼
|509½
|505¼
|509½
|+½
|Jul
|509¼
|511
|506¼
|508½
|—1¼
|Sep
|496
|496¼
|496
|496¼
|+¼
|Dec
|494
|495¾
|491¾
|494¼
|—1
|May
|506
|506
|506
|506
|—
|¼
|Dec
|479¼
|483½
|479¼
|483½
|+1
|Est. sales 381,145.
|Tue.’s sales 345,469
|Tue.’s open int 1,393,703
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|379½
|389
|375½
|387
|+7½
|May
|375
|381¼
|371
|374
|—1¼
|Est. sales 685.
|Tue.’s sales 685
|Tue.’s open int 3,463
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|1241½
|1241½
|1231¼
|1232
|—9½
|Mar
|1249
|1250
|1235¼
|1238
|—10½
|May
|1258¾
|1260¼
|1246
|1248½
|—10¼
|Jul
|1266¾
|1268¼
|1254¼
|1256¼
|—10¼
|Aug
|1252
|1252¼
|1241
|1244¼
|—7¾
|Sep
|1222
|1222
|1212
|1216¾
|—3¾
|Nov
|1208
|1209½
|1200½
|1205¾
|—2¾
|Jan
|1216
|1217¾
|1209¼
|1214
|—2½
|Mar
|1210½
|1216¼
|1208¾
|1213¾
|—1½
|May
|1213¾
|1215½
|1213½
|1215
|—2½
|Jul
|1221
|1221¾
|1217¼
|1220¾
|—2¼
|Nov
|1176
|1179½
|1175
|1178¾
|—1¼
|Est. sales 201,159.
|Tue.’s sales 191,156
|Tue.’s open int 658,250,
|up 4,332
