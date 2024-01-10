Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Preclosing

Preclosing

The Associated Press

January 10, 2024, 1:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 610¼ 612 603¾ 610½
May 622 624¼ 616¾ 623¼
Jul 630½ 632¼ 625 631
Sep 639¾ 643½ 636½ 642½
Dec 654 657¾ 651¼ 656½
Mar 669 669¼ 665¾ 667 ¾
May 672½ 672½ 672½ 672½
Jul 664¼ 665 663½ 665
Jul 641 641 641 641
Est. sales 93,898. Tue.’s sales 85,802
Tue.’s open int 373,687
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 459 461¾ 454½ 459¾
May 471 473¼ 466¾ 471¼ ¼
Jul 481½ 483¼ 477¼ 481¼ ¾
Sep 485 486¼ 481¼ 484¾ —1
Dec 492¼ 493½ 488¾ 491¾ —1
Mar 503¾ 504¼ 499¾ 502¼ —1½
May 505¼ 509½ 505¼ 509½
Jul 509¼ 511 506¼ 508½ —1¼
Sep 496 496¼ 496 496¼
Dec 494 495¾ 491¾ 494¼ —1
May 506 506 506 506 ¼
Dec 479¼ 483½ 479¼ 483½ +1
Est. sales 381,145. Tue.’s sales 345,469
Tue.’s open int 1,393,703
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 379½ 389 375½ 387 +7½
May 375 381¼ 371 374 —1¼
Est. sales 685. Tue.’s sales 685
Tue.’s open int 3,463
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jan 1241½ 1241½ 1231¼ 1232 —9½
Mar 1249 1250 1235¼ 1238 —10½
May 1258¾ 1260¼ 1246 1248½ —10¼
Jul 1266¾ 1268¼ 1254¼ 1256¼ —10¼
Aug 1252 1252¼ 1241 1244¼ —7¾
Sep 1222 1222 1212 1216¾ —3¾
Nov 1208 1209½ 1200½ 1205¾ —2¾
Jan 1216 1217¾ 1209¼ 1214 —2½
Mar 1210½ 1216¼ 1208¾ 1213¾ —1½
May 1213¾ 1215½ 1213½ 1215 —2½
Jul 1221 1221¾ 1217¼ 1220¾ —2¼
Nov 1176 1179½ 1175 1178¾ —1¼
Est. sales 201,159. Tue.’s sales 191,156
Tue.’s open int 658,250, up 4,332

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up