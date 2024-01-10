CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 610¼ 612 603¾ 610½ +½ May 622 624¼ 616¾ 623¼ +¾ Jul 630½ 632¼ 625 631 +¼ Sep 639¾ 643½ 636½ 642½ +¾ Dec 654 657¾ 651¼ 656½ +½ Mar 669 669¼ 665¾ 667 — ¾ May 672½ 672½ 672½ 672½ Jul 664¼ 665 663½ 665 +¾ Jul 641 641 641 641 +½ Est. sales 93,898. Tue.’s sales 85,802 Tue.’s open int 373,687 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 459 461¾ 454½ 459¾ +½ May 471 473¼ 466¾ 471¼ — ¼ Jul 481½ 483¼ 477¼ 481¼ — ¾ Sep 485 486¼ 481¼ 484¾ —1 Dec 492¼ 493½ 488¾ 491¾ —1 Mar 503¾ 504¼ 499¾ 502¼ —1½ May 505¼ 509½ 505¼ 509½ +½ Jul 509¼ 511 506¼ 508½ —1¼ Sep 496 496¼ 496 496¼ +¼ Dec 494 495¾ 491¾ 494¼ —1 May 506 506 506 506 — ¼ Dec 479¼ 483½ 479¼ 483½ +1 Est. sales 381,145. Tue.’s sales 345,469 Tue.’s open int 1,393,703 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 379½ 389 375½ 387 +7½ May 375 381¼ 371 374 —1¼ Est. sales 685. Tue.’s sales 685 Tue.’s open int 3,463 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jan 1241½ 1241½ 1231¼ 1232 —9½ Mar 1249 1250 1235¼ 1238 —10½ May 1258¾ 1260¼ 1246 1248½ —10¼ Jul 1266¾ 1268¼ 1254¼ 1256¼ —10¼ Aug 1252 1252¼ 1241 1244¼ —7¾ Sep 1222 1222 1212 1216¾ —3¾ Nov 1208 1209½ 1200½ 1205¾ —2¾ Jan 1216 1217¾ 1209¼ 1214 —2½ Mar 1210½ 1216¼ 1208¾ 1213¾ —1½ May 1213¾ 1215½ 1213½ 1215 —2½ Jul 1221 1221¾ 1217¼ 1220¾ —2¼ Nov 1176 1179½ 1175 1178¾ —1¼ Est. sales 201,159. Tue.’s sales 191,156 Tue.’s open int 658,250, up 4,332

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.