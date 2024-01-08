Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Preclosing

Preclosing

The Associated Press

January 8, 2024, 2:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 617 617¼ 593 597 —19
May 628 628 605½ 609¾ —17¾
Jul 635 635 613¾ 618 —17
Sep 641 642¼ 625¼ 629¾ —15½
Dec 654¼ 654¼ 639½ 643½ —15
Mar 658¾ 658¾ 652½ 654¾ —14¼
May 664½ 664½ 657¾ 660½ —11¾
Jul 654¼ 654¼ 654¼ 654¼ —10
Dec 675 675 675 675 —8¼
Mar 684 684 684 684 —6
Est. sales 72,932. Fri.’s sales 69,221
Fri.’s open int 367,827
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 461 462½ 452 455 —5¾
May 473¼ 474¾ 464½ 467¼ —6
Jul 483 485 475 477¾ —6
Sep 487 488 478¾ 481½ —5¼
Dec 494 495 486¼ 489 —5
Mar 505 505¼ 497 499¼ —5½
May 508¾ 508¾ 502½ 505 —5
Jul 510½ 511¼ 503½ 505 —5¾
Sep 492¾ 492¾ 490¾ 491¼ —3½
Dec 493¾ 494½ 488¾ 490 —3½
Mar 500 500 496¼ 496¼ —4½
Dec 478 478¼ 477½ 477½ —1¾
Est. sales 258,568. Fri.’s sales 234,011
Fri.’s open int 1,373,862, up 18,559
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 357 362¾ 352¾ 359¼ +6¼
May 359 359 354¾ 355 +2¾
Est. sales 462. Fri.’s sales 462
Fri.’s open int 3,463, up 91
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jan 1252¾ 1252¾ 1233¼ 1237¼ —12½
Mar 1258 1261 1236 1244½ —11¾
May 1266½ 1268¾ 1245¼ 1253½ —10¾
Jul 1271 1274¼ 1252 1260½ —9¼
Aug 1255½ 1256¼ 1236¾ 1244 —9¼
Sep 1223½ 1225½ 1206 1213 —8¾
Nov 1209½ 1212¼ 1193¼ 1200 —8½
Jan 1216¼ 1218 1202¼ 1204¾ —11¾
Mar 1212 1213 1200½ 1206½ —7¾
May 1214 1214¾ 1204¼ 1209¼ —7
Jul 1214¾ 1214¾ 1210¾ 1214 —7½
Nov 1175 1175 1168 1170½ —6¾
Est. sales 165,866. Fri.’s sales 156,251
Fri.’s open int 648,387, up 2,357

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up