CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 617 617¼ 593 597 —19 May 628 628 605½ 609¾ —17¾ Jul 635 635 613¾ 618 —17 Sep 641 642¼ 625¼ 629¾ —15½ Dec 654¼ 654¼ 639½ 643½ —15 Mar 658¾ 658¾ 652½ 654¾ —14¼ May 664½ 664½ 657¾ 660½ —11¾ Jul 654¼ 654¼ 654¼ 654¼ —10 Dec 675 675 675 675 —8¼ Mar 684 684 684 684 —6 Est. sales 72,932. Fri.’s sales 69,221 Fri.’s open int 367,827 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 461 462½ 452 455 —5¾ May 473¼ 474¾ 464½ 467¼ —6 Jul 483 485 475 477¾ —6 Sep 487 488 478¾ 481½ —5¼ Dec 494 495 486¼ 489 —5 Mar 505 505¼ 497 499¼ —5½ May 508¾ 508¾ 502½ 505 —5 Jul 510½ 511¼ 503½ 505 —5¾ Sep 492¾ 492¾ 490¾ 491¼ —3½ Dec 493¾ 494½ 488¾ 490 —3½ Mar 500 500 496¼ 496¼ —4½ Dec 478 478¼ 477½ 477½ —1¾ Est. sales 258,568. Fri.’s sales 234,011 Fri.’s open int 1,373,862, up 18,559 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 357 362¾ 352¾ 359¼ +6¼ May 359 359 354¾ 355 +2¾ Est. sales 462. Fri.’s sales 462 Fri.’s open int 3,463, up 91 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jan 1252¾ 1252¾ 1233¼ 1237¼ —12½ Mar 1258 1261 1236 1244½ —11¾ May 1266½ 1268¾ 1245¼ 1253½ —10¾ Jul 1271 1274¼ 1252 1260½ —9¼ Aug 1255½ 1256¼ 1236¾ 1244 —9¼ Sep 1223½ 1225½ 1206 1213 —8¾ Nov 1209½ 1212¼ 1193¼ 1200 —8½ Jan 1216¼ 1218 1202¼ 1204¾ —11¾ Mar 1212 1213 1200½ 1206½ —7¾ May 1214 1214¾ 1204¼ 1209¼ —7 Jul 1214¾ 1214¾ 1210¾ 1214 —7½ Nov 1175 1175 1168 1170½ —6¾ Est. sales 165,866. Fri.’s sales 156,251 Fri.’s open int 648,387, up 2,357

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.