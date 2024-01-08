CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|617
|617¼
|593
|597
|—19
|May
|628
|628
|605½
|609¾
|—17¾
|Jul
|635
|635
|613¾
|618
|—17
|Sep
|641
|642¼
|625¼
|629¾
|—15½
|Dec
|654¼
|654¼
|639½
|643½
|—15
|Mar
|658¾
|658¾
|652½
|654¾
|—14¼
|May
|664½
|664½
|657¾
|660½
|—11¾
|Jul
|654¼
|654¼
|654¼
|654¼
|—10
|Dec
|675
|675
|675
|675
|—8¼
|Mar
|684
|684
|684
|684
|—6
|Est. sales 72,932.
|Fri.’s sales 69,221
|Fri.’s open int 367,827
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|461
|462½
|452
|455
|—5¾
|May
|473¼
|474¾
|464½
|467¼
|—6
|Jul
|483
|485
|475
|477¾
|—6
|Sep
|487
|488
|478¾
|481½
|—5¼
|Dec
|494
|495
|486¼
|489
|—5
|Mar
|505
|505¼
|497
|499¼
|—5½
|May
|508¾
|508¾
|502½
|505
|—5
|Jul
|510½
|511¼
|503½
|505
|—5¾
|Sep
|492¾
|492¾
|490¾
|491¼
|—3½
|Dec
|493¾
|494½
|488¾
|490
|—3½
|Mar
|500
|500
|496¼
|496¼
|—4½
|Dec
|478
|478¼
|477½
|477½
|—1¾
|Est. sales 258,568.
|Fri.’s sales 234,011
|Fri.’s open int 1,373,862,
|up 18,559
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|357
|362¾
|352¾
|359¼
|+6¼
|May
|359
|359
|354¾
|355
|+2¾
|Est. sales 462.
|Fri.’s sales 462
|Fri.’s open int 3,463,
|up 91
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|1252¾
|1252¾
|1233¼
|1237¼
|—12½
|Mar
|1258
|1261
|1236
|1244½
|—11¾
|May
|1266½
|1268¾
|1245¼
|1253½
|—10¾
|Jul
|1271
|1274¼
|1252
|1260½
|—9¼
|Aug
|1255½
|1256¼
|1236¾
|1244
|—9¼
|Sep
|1223½
|1225½
|1206
|1213
|—8¾
|Nov
|1209½
|1212¼
|1193¼
|1200
|—8½
|Jan
|1216¼
|1218
|1202¼
|1204¾
|—11¾
|Mar
|1212
|1213
|1200½
|1206½
|—7¾
|May
|1214
|1214¾
|1204¼
|1209¼
|—7
|Jul
|1214¾
|1214¾
|1210¾
|1214
|—7½
|Nov
|1175
|1175
|1168
|1170½
|—6¾
|Est. sales 165,866.
|Fri.’s sales 156,251
|Fri.’s open int 648,387,
|up 2,357
